Here’s Where Trump Donated His $1 Million for Harvey Relief

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and the first lady, Melania, personally donated $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, the White House said Wednesday in announcing which charities had been selected.

The donation was divided among 12 charities, including the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Reach Out America and the ASPCA. The White House previously requested recommendations of where Trump should send his money and "several of the following organizations were recommended ... by members of the White House Press Corps."

Here's the full list of where the White House says that money will be donated:

Red Cross - $300,000

Salvation Army - $300,000

Reach Out America - $100,000

Samaritan's Purse - $100,000

ASPCA - $25,000

Catholic Charities - $25,000

Direct Relief - $25,000

Habitat for Humanity - $25,000

Houston Humane Society - $25,000

Operation Blessing - $25,000

Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies - $25,000

Team Rubicon - $25,000

The president and his wife made two stops in Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and toured storm-ravaged areas like Houston on the second trip. Vice President Mike Pence also surveyed the damage in Texas.

Trump has repeatedly praised recovery efforts on the ground and applauded the "incredible" spirit of the people of Texas.