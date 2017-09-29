WASHINGTON — Tom Price resigned Friday as President Donald Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary, after days of public outcry over his use of private jets to conduct government business, costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Before the White House announced the resignation, Trump referred to the secretary's fate as he departed the White House for Bedminster, New Jersey, calling Price a "fine man" but reiterating his displeasure about his use of private jets for multiple trips on government business.

"I don't like the optics," Trump said.

On Thursday, Price said he would pay taxpayers back and promised to "take no more private charter flights as Secretary of HHS. No exceptions."

A department spokeswoman told NBC News that Price would write a personal check to the Treasury for $51,887.31 — making good on his promise to pay for the "expenses of my travel on private charter planes" and ensuring tax payers don't "pay a dime for my seat on those planes."

"I regret the concerns this has raised regarding the use of taxpayer dollars," Price said in a statement Thursday. "All of my political career I’ve fought for the taxpayers. It is clear to me that in this case, I was not sensitive enough to my concern for the taxpayer."

Price is not the only member of the president's Cabinet to come under fire for using a private jet for government travel. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt have also chartered jets on the taxpayer’s dime since the start of the Trump administration.

Since being confirmed to his position in February, Price was tasked with heralding Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare through Congress. Those attempts repeatedly failed, most recently when the Graham-Cassidy health care bill couldn't garner enough GOP support to make it to the floor for a vote.

While Price's fate hangs in the balance Friday, it's not the first time Trump has threatened his job.

In a July speech to the Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, Trump joked about Price's efforts on health care. "You gonna get the votes?" he asked Price, who replied that he hoped so.

"You better," Trump said. "Otherwise I'll say: 'Tom, you're fired!'"