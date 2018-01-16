The House Intelligence Committee is expected to question White Communications Director Hope Hicks as part of its probe into Russian meddling into the 2016 election, a source confirmed to NBC News on Monday.

Her appearance, first reported by CNN, could occur as early as this week, the source said, as the committee focuses on people who were part of the inner circle of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Former top presidential adviser Steve Bannon, who left his White House post in August and resigned from Breitbart News last week amid a swirl of controversy, is expected to appear before the same committee on Tuesday.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski could appear Wednesday. The committee interviewed Trump's longtime personal assistant, Rhona Graff, in December.

Hicks, a longtime Trump aide, was named communications director in September — the administration's third — after the brief and tumultuous tenure of Anthony Scaramucci.

Hicks, whom special counsel Robert Mueller interviewed last month, was described by former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance as the potential "crown jewel" in that investigation.

Senior Republicans on the Intelligence Committee told NBC News last month that they expected to wrap up the yearlong probe soon, although Democrats on the committee have criticized how it has been conducted.