New charges against Hunter Biden expected Thursday

WASHINGTON — New federal charges against Hunter Biden are expected to be filed Thursday in California, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Details of the charges from special counsel David Weiss were not immediately known, but one source said they are tax-related.

The White House declined to comment on the charges against the president's son and referred NBC News to Hunter Biden's personal attorneys as well as the Justice Department. Neither immediately provided a comment.

Additional charges would mark a significant development in the federal investigation that has drawn scrutiny from congressional Republicans, who have seized on Hunter Biden’s legal woes as rhetorical ammunition against his father. House Republicans subpoenaed Hunter Biden in November, and his legal team has said that he's open to testifying publicly before the House Oversight Committee next week.

In July, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges following the collapse of a plea deal. A federal judge dismissed the misdemeanor charges in August. Biden had originally been expected to plead guilty to two federal misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes.

Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges in September related to the president's son being in possession of a gun while using narcotics. Two of the counts allege that Biden completed a form saying he was not using illegal drugs when he bought a gun. Another count asserts that he possessed a firearm while using a narcotic. He pleaded not guilty.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss as special counsel in August to oversee the investigation into Hunter Biden.

On Monday, Weiss asked a federal judge to deny Hunter Biden's request to subpoena former president Donald Trump, among other former officials.

"His allegations and subpoena requests focus on likely inadmissible, far-reaching, and non-specific categories of documents concerning the actions and motives of individuals who did not make the relevant prosecutorial decision in his case,” Weiss’ team said.