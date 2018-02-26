Ivanka Trump said she believes her father's denials about the accusations of sexual misconduct.

“I believe my father,” she said Sunday in an exclusive interview with NBC News, claiming the question posed to her was “inappropriate.”

“I know my father. So I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father."

Trump, a White House senior adviser, also discussed her father's proposal of arming teachers, which the president raised after a gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, this month.

In an interview in South Korea, where Trump led the U.S. presidential delegation to the closing ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games, NBC News' Peter Alexander asked Trump, the mother of three young children, whether she thinks providing teachers with firearms would make students safer.

"To be honest, I don't know," Trump said. "Obviously, there would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our school. But I think there is no one solution for creating safety."

Trump was also asked whether she expected to advise her father on school safety.

"I think that having a teacher who is armed who cares deeply about her students or his students and who is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea, but it is an idea that needs to be discussed," Trump said.

Trump spoke to the tense relationship between the United States and North Korea, which has served as a major backdrop of the Olympics this year.

"We are 50 miles away from North Korea, so affirming the U.S. position and our joint position of maximum pressure with our South Korean partners is very important," she said.

Ivanka Trump has been in South Korea since Friday, having arrived two days before the closing ceremony.

Trump told reporters on arrival at Incheon International Airport: "It is a great honor to be here in South Korea with the U.S. delegation. We are very, very excited to attend the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, to cheer for Team USA and to reaffirm our strong and enduring commitment with the people of the Republic of Korea."

Soon after touching down, Trump dined with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at his official residence, the Blue House, in Seoul.

According to The Associated Press, Trump told Moon that she would use her time in the country to persuade North Korea to halt its nuclear program.

She would be the first U.S. official to meet with North Korean officials after a canceled meeting between Vice President Mike Pence and North Korean officials last week, which included Kim Jong Un's sister, whom many in the media called "North Korea's Ivanka."

Trump did not warm to the comparison.

"I would far prefer to be compared to my sisters here in South Korea who are thriving in this incredible democracy," she said.

When it came to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Trump echoed her father’s assertion that “there was no collusion” between Moscow and the Donald Trump presidential campaign.

“Consistently we have said no collusion,” she said. “And we believe that Mueller will do his work … and reach that same conclusion.” Trump added that she had not been interviewed by Mueller’s team.