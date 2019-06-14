Breaking News Emails
Ivanka Trump made almost $4 million in revenue last year from her stake in the family hotel near the White House, documents released by the White House on Friday show.
Trump took in $3,952,480 in revenue from the Trump Old Post Office LLC in 2018, up slightly from the amount she took in in 2017, her financial disclosure form shows.
The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., which is located in the Old Post Office building and opened during the 2016 campaign, has been good for her father's wallet as well. His disclosure form, which was made public last month, showed the Republican, lobbyist and diplomat hot spot generated revenue of more than $40.8 million, up from $40.4 million in 2017.
Trump offered Ivanka World Bank top jobApril 17, 201901:23
The hotel has been a focus of lawsuits against the president charging that Trump is violating the Constitution's emoluments clause by profiting from his office as diplomats and foreign dignitaries spend big money there.
Ivanka Trump also took in $2.036.538 in "salary and severance" from Trump Payroll Corp., the document says.
The financial news wasn't all good for the first daughter — her fashion line, which she announced she was closing down last year, took in at least $1 million in revenue, down from at least $5 million in her previous annual disclosure.
The bulk of her assets — valued at more than $50 million — are in a trust that holds her business and corporations. It's generated more than $5 million in revenue each of the last two years.
Her husband and fellow unpaid White House adviser, Jared Kushner, continued to take in millions of dollars from his holdings in New York City real estate, the disclosure form shows.
The form reported Kushner's stake in his real estate company Cadre was worth at least $25 million, the same amount he reported last year.
The forms still have to be reviewed by the White House Counsel's Office and the Office of Government Ethics.