John Bolton back on the job, as President Trump weighs Syria options

While the job didn’t officially start until Monday, Bolton spent the weekend at the White House, and has visited regularly since Trump announced via Twitter that Bolton would succeed Gen. H.R. McMaster in the role.

With the help of Trump's newly nominated Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Bolton will work to recast Trump's foreign policy, absent some of the more moderate figures who had thus-far counseled Trump, a foreign policy novice, through his first year in office.

The hawkish views on Iran and other critical foreign policy issues held by Bolton, who was among the architects of the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq under President George W. Bush, echo many of the beliefs of the current president.

Bolton has pointed to the Iran nuclear deal, brokered by the Obama administration, as one of the key factors fueling the Syrian civil war. In the early years of the Syria conflict, Bolton also wrote that “conditions were optimal” for toppling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad “and replacing his regime with something compatible with American interests” when the U.S. had a larger military presence in neighboring Iraq.

“Our mere presence in Iraq could have precluded Iran — or, what we see today, an Iraq under Iran’s influence — from trying to protect Assad,” Bolton wrote.

More recently, while speaking on Fox News, Bolton was asked if he thought the United States and France were “readying more airstrikes” against Assad. “It may come to that,” he responded, “and it would be justified, in my view, as the president's first airstrike was.”

While the U.S. has yet to take action over the latest alleged chemical attack, Trump responded to reports as they emerged on Saturday.

“Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria,” Trump tweeted. “Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price ... to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!”