John Bolton now on the job, as President Trump weighs Syria options

WASHINGTON — John Bolton, the one-time U.S. ambassador to the United Nations whose unapologetic brand of foreign policy has led him to clash even with fellow Republicans, took his place on Monday as President Donald Trump’s third national security adviser as the commander-in-chief turned his attention to the situation in Syria.

Bolton will have a trial-by-fire, arriving amid renewed crisis in the Middle East following a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma that killed dozens, including many children. While the U.S. is still investigating the attack, the State Department said on Saturday that “the [Assad] regime's history of using chemical weapons against its own people in not in dispute.”

Bolton attended his first cabinet meeting at the Trump White House on Monday, sitting directly behind the president as he condemned Saturday's attack in Syria.

"It was an atrocious attack, it was horrible," Trump said. "We are studying that situation extremely closely, we are meeting our military and everybody else and we’ll be making some major decisions in the next 24 to 48 hours."

"If it’s Russia, if it’s Syria, if it’s Iran, if it’s all of them together, we’ll figure it out," Trump added.

The job of national security adviser does not require Senate confirmation, allowing Bolton to sidestep the potential landmine that brought his previous government tenure to an early end: He resigned from his unconfirmed recess appointment at the United Nations in 2006 after it became clear he could not win Senate confirmation, even from a chamber controlled by fellow Republicans.