Vice President Kamala Harris will attend Tyre Nichols' funeral in Memphis, Tennessee, her office said on Tuesday.

The planned visit for the Wednesday funeral comes just days after Memphis officials released videos of the brutal police beating of Nichols, 29, during a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

In a statement following the release of the videos, Harris said the footage and images "will forever be seared in our memories, and they open wounds that will never full heal. The persistent issue of police misconduct and use of excessive force in America must end now.”

President Joe Biden last week extended his condolences to Nichols’ family in a phone call, and called for protests to be peaceful in response to his death.

The Memphis Police Department has relieved seven police officers tied to the violent encounter that led to Nichols' hospitalization in critical condition and death three days later.

Three EMTs who responded at the scene were fired Monday after an internal investigation.