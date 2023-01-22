Kamala Harris to deliver remarks in Florida on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to mark the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on Sunday with a speech in Tallahassee, Florida.

During her remarks, Harris will announce that President Joe Biden intends to sign a presidential memorandum to further protect access to medication abortion for women across the country as she speaks about the next steps in the fight for reproductive rights, according to a fact sheet shared by the White House.

The president’s memorandum, the White House said, includes actions aimed at protecting legal access to medication abortion as well as safeguarding patient safety and security.

It directs Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, in consultation with Attorney General Merrick Garland and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, to consider new guidance to support patients, providers, and pharmacies nationwide who wish to have access to mifepristone, the abortion pill, according to the fact sheet.

“Members of our Cabinet and our Administration are now directed to identify barriers to access and recommend actions to make sure that: doctors can legally prescribe, doctors can dispense, and women can secure safe and effective medication,” the vice president is expected to say in prepared remarks shared by the White House.

Harris is also expected to call out Republican lawmakers who have pushed to further restrict abortion access. “The right of every woman in every state in the country to make decisions about her own body is on the line. Republicans in Congress are now calling for an abortion ban at the moment of conception nationwide. How dare they?" she will say, according to the White House.

The Food and Drug Administration finalized a rule change earlier this month that broadens availability of abortion pills, allowing women to obtain a prescription via telehealth consultation with a health professional in order to receive the pills through the mail.

The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel recently said in an opinion sought by the U.S. Postal Service that the mailing of such pills did not violate a 1873 law known as the Comstock Act.

The FDA’s move followed the Biden administration’s announcement in the wake of the overturning of Roe that the federal government would no longer enforce a long-standing requirement that women pick up abortion pills in person.

Last year, the conservative-majority Supreme Court overturned its 1973 Roe ruling, which guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion. In the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the court’s decision in Roe “sparked a national controversy that has embittered our political culture for a half century.”