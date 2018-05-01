McCain has not returned to Capitol Hill for several months while undergoing treatment near his home in Arizona.

Sadler's comment enraged Cindy McCain, the senator's wife, and caused a furor on Capitol Hill among lawmakers in both parties.

Cindy McCain, in a Twitter post addressed to Sadler, said, "May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren."

"There are no words," Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., tweeted at the time.

"People have wondered when decency would hit rock bottom with this administration. It happened yesterday," former vice president Joe Biden, who was on the presidential ticket that beat McCain in 2008, said following the comment.

At the time, Meghan McCain, his daughter, denounced the White House for keeping her on the payroll.

"I don't understand what kind of environment you're working in that that would be acceptable and then you can come to work the next day and still have a job," she said on ABC's "The View."

"My father's legacy is going to be talked about for hundreds and hundreds of years. These people are nothing-burgers. Nobody's going to remember you."