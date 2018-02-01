Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Ty Cobb, President Donald Trump's lead White House lawyer in the special counsel's Russia investigation, is planning to retire at the end of the month, NBC News confirmed on Wednesday.

The New York Times reported Trump's plans to replace Cobb with attorney Emmett Flood, who advised Bill Clinton during his impeachment proceedings in the late 1990s, to assist the president with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

"For several weeks Ty Cobb has been discussing his retirement and last week he let Chief of Staff (John) Kelly know he would retire at the end of this month," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

Lawyer Ty Cobb, who is retiring from President Donald Trump's legal team. Courtesy Hogan Lovells

Based on NBC News' conversations with Cobb, he seemed largely in favor of Trump's granting an interview to Mueller under the right conditions. He consistently encouraged the president and legal team to cooperate fully with Mueller to bring about what Cobb had hoped would be a swift end to the investigation.

Trump tweeted last month about Cobb: "I have agreed with the historically cooperative, disciplined approach that we have engaged in with Robert Mueller (Unlike the Clintons!). I have full confidence in Ty Cobb, my Special Counsel, and have been fully advised throughout each phase of this process."

After serving Clinton, Flood spent two years in the White House Counsel’s office in President George W. Bush's administration, where he was the lead lawyer handling hundreds of congressional investigations involving executive privilege-related issues, according to his online biography.