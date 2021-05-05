IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti in talks with Biden admin to be U.S. ambassador to India

This comes as India has faced a widespread outbreak of Covid-19 in which hospitals are overwhelmed with patients.
Image: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti smiles after holding his annual State of the City address from the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti smiles after holding his annual State of the City address from the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, April 19, 2021.Gary Coronado / AFP - Getty Images file
By Rebecca Shabad, Kristen Welker and Josh Lederman

WASHINGTON — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is in talks with the Biden administration about becoming U.S. ambassador to India or another high-profile ambassadorship, two sources with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.

Garcetti, 50, has served as L.A.’s mayor since 2013 and previously served as president of the L.A. city council.

He was widely rumored to be in the running for President Joe Biden’s pick for transportation secretary before Pete Buttigieg was nominated for the Cabinet position.

Garcetti’s consideration for the India ambassadorship was first reported by Axios.

L.A. is on track for a major reopening of its businesses after being one of the worst-hit cities by the Covid-19 pandemic. In December, Garcetti said he wanted to lead pandemic relief efforts in his city instead of joining the Biden administration.

Garcetti endorsed Biden for president in January 2020 during the Democratic primary race and he co-chaired Biden’s inaugural committee.

If nominated for an ambassadorship, the Democratic mayor will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

This comes as India has faced a widespread outbreak of Covid-19 in which hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and there isn’t enough oxygen for people infected with the disease. The reported death toll is now more than 200,000 but experts say it’s probably much higher.

India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said Wednesday that he would have to participate in a G-7 virtually because he may have been exposed to positive Covid-19 cases.

