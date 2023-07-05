Lab test confirms white substance found at the White House is cocaine

WASHINGTON — A formal lab test of the white substance found at the White House on Sunday has come back positive for cocaine, according to an official with knowledge of the investigation.

The substance was found Sunday evening in a small, zippered bag in a highly trafficked part of the West Wing and prompted a brief evacuation, according to a U.S. Secret Service official.

It is unclear how long the bag was in the White House. The blurry timeline and number of people who walk through the area where the cocaine was found could make it difficult to determine who was responsible for the substance, a source familiar with the investigation told NBC News Tuesday.

The Secret Service is running the investigation, which will include consulting cameras and entrance logs, according to a source familiar with the inquiry.

The cocaine was found by officers during "routine patrols" of the White House, a Secret Service official said.

The substance had tested positive for cocaine on a preliminary field test, a source familiar with the investigation said Tuesday, and the formal lab test confirmed that result.

President Joe Biden was at Camp David, not the White House, when the cocaine was discovered.