Labor Secretary Marty Walsh stepping down for top hockey union job

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is leaving the Biden administration to become head of the National Hockey League Players Association, two sources told NBC News.

Walsh, a former Boston mayor and union president, is expected to step down from his post in the near future for his new job, which was first reported by the Daily Faceoff, a hockey news website.

Walsh would take over the NHLPA from Don Fehr, who has held the role since 2010, and in advance of the next collective bargaining agreement fight in 2026.

The White House declined to comment. NBC has also reached out to the NHLPA.

Marty Walsh speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions confirmation hearing in Washington on Feb. 4, 2021. Graeme Jennings / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

Walsh is the first statutory member of Biden’s Cabinet to leave the administration. Biden had elevated the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy to Cabinet-level, and its Senate-confirmed director Eric Lander left in February 2022 after acknowledging he'd been demeaning towards his subordinates.

Walsh's move comes weeks after Biden's White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, announced he was leaving the administration. He's being replaced by Jeff Zients, who led the Biden administration’s Covid-19 response.