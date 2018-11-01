Lawmakers rebuke Trump for attacks on Germany, NATO allies at summit

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers criticized President Donald Trump on Wednesday after he blasted European allies and called Germany "a captive of Russia" at the NATO summit in Brussels.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the president's remarks were "an embarrassment."

"President Trump's brazen insults and denigration of one of America's most steadfast allies, Germany, is an embarrassment," Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement. "His behavior this morning is another profoundly disturbing signal that the president is more loyal to President Putin than to our NATO allies."

Trump, who is in Brussels as part of weeklong European trip, has repeatedly said that NATO member nations have taken advantage of the U.S. by not contributing adequate sums to their defense.