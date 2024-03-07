State of the Union live updates: Biden to announce Gaza port construction in address to Congress tonight

Here's what to know about the State of the Union
- President Joe Biden will deliver his fourth State of the Union address tonight at 9 p.m. ET. In his remarks, Biden is expected to announce the construction of a new port in Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to reach the war-torn region.
- The annual speech carries extra significance in an election year and it comes just days after Biden and former President Donald Trump appeared to lock up their respective parties’ nominations, setting them up for a rematch in November.
- Biden will speak before Congress in the House chamber, where he’s likely to face some heckling from Republicans and cheers from Democrats. Some Supreme Court justices typically attend as well.
- Members of Congress often send messages with the guests they invite. Tonight’s guests include family members of hostages held by Hamas, the parents of a journalist held in Russia and people with personal experiences with abortion and IVF.
- Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama will deliver the GOP response after Biden finishes his speech.
Biden unlikely to unveil new executive action on the border in speech tonight
Biden is unlikely to unveil new executive action on immigration or the southern border during his State of the Union address, according to two administration officials and a congressional official who saw a draft of the speech.
The Biden administration has been considering unilateral action for weeks that would make it harder for migrants to pass the initial screening for asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border, as NBC News has previously reported.
During Thursday’s speech, Biden is expected to slam the GOP on failing to advance a bipartisan border deal earlier this year, one administration official and one congressional official said. The tone will likely be similar to Biden’s visit to the southern border last week, in which he criticized congressional Republicans for the lack of action and told them they needed to “show a little spine.”
Biden’s aides have consistently stressed that any executive action would pale in comparison to legislation that would provide necessary funding to execute some of their priorities, including adding border personnel and concrete policy reforms.
Immigration remains a top political vulnerability for Biden during this critical re-election year. This president has repeatedly referred to the current immigration system as “broken.”
Biden to announce emergency U.S. military mission on Gaza coast
In his speech tonight, Biden is planning to make news about the U.S. involvement in Gaza, including that the U.S. military will lead an emergency mission to establish a port on Gaza's coast.
The president plans to add that the port will be used by the U.S. and partners to get aid into Gaza.
He'll also speak about the administration's efforts to get the hostages who are still being held by Hamas released. And, Biden plans to announce a new border crossing that will open in northern Gaza.
Biden has been under pressure from fellow Democrats to take stronger action to combat the humanitarian crisis and high civilian death toll in Gaza from the Israel-Hamas war. The U.S. began airlifting food aid to Gaza earlier this month.
Jill Biden's guests include UAW president, Kate Cox and sister of a Uvalde shooting victim
First lady Jill Biden will host nearly two dozen guests in her box for the president's State of the Union address, including Shawn Fain, Kate Cox and Sweden's prime minister.
Cox made headlines when she was forced to travel out of her home state of Texas for an abortion when her fetus was discovered to have a rare chromosomal disorder. The White House announced in January that Cox was invited to the address.
Fain is president of the United Auto Workers union, which endorsed Biden in January. Biden frequently highlights his relationship with unions and promotes himself as the most pro-union president in U.S. history.
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will also join the first lady after the country joined NATO a year ago in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Other guests include the sister of a Uvalde mass shooting victim, an oncology nurse, a middle school teacher and a Maui police officer, with others from states like Alabama, California, Illinois and Pennsylvania.
Biden to begin laying out second-term vision in State of the Union
President Joe Biden will begin to lay out a second-term agenda Thursday night in his State of the Union address to Congress, shifting to a campaign footing ahead of his expected rematch with former President Donald Trump this November.
White House aides said Biden will highlight the post-Covid economic recovery and lay out the administration’s plans to revamp the tax code, expand housing supply and reduce the federal budget deficit.