Live updates: Zelenskyy to meet with Biden and leaders in Congress as time runs out on war aid

The meeting with senators comes at a critical time, with negotiations surrounding the national security supplemental package continuing, but making little progress. The Senate is scheduled to leave town at the end of the week until January.

All 100 senators are invited to the meeting, which is expected to last about an hour.

Zelenskyy plans to address senators in the Mansfield Room at the Capitol just off the Senate floor starting at 9 a.m. ET.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is back in the United States appealing directly to Biden and members of Congress for additional aid for his embattled country. The Senate has been at a standoff from sending aid and Ukraine’s counteroffensive has stalled. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for "TODAY."

Senate negotiators doubt they’ll get a deal to unlock Ukraine aid this week

The top two senators negotiating an immigration deal cautioned yesterday that the clock is ticking and they may not be able to reach an agreement this week before the Senate is scheduled to adjourn for the rest of the year.

That means President Joe Biden’s package of aid to Ukraine and Israel could falter with it, with the debate slipping into an election year that will make it even harder to secure a bipartisan agreement.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who is leading the discussions for Republicans, said he still believes negotiators are “making progress” but cautioned that “every day” that goes by without a deal “makes it more complicated” to reach one.

“There’s no way to get it done this week,” Lankford said in an interview. “The question is are we staying in next week or does this actually move into early January to be able to resolve? That’s a big unknown at this point, and that depends on how the negotiation actually goes and how we’re actually working through to be able to actually get text that actually works.”

Read the full story here.