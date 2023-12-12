Live updates: Zelenskyy to meet with Biden and leaders in Congress as time runs out on war aid

The latest news on Zelenskyy's visit to Washington
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House today to discuss the impasse in Washington over more aid in the war with Russia. The two leaders will hold a joint news conference after their meeting, the White House said.
- Zelenskyy is also expected to speak with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, including with senators in a closed-door gathering this morning. Afterward, he will meet with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who has been the biggest obstacle to Biden's aid request.
- Republicans have pushed back against Biden's proposed aid package, which includes funding for Israel and U.S. border operations, unless Democrats agree to pair the aid with tougher border policies.
- Zelenskyy made a plea for more funding in remarks yesterday at the National Defense University. The Ukrainian president also met with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva yesterday as the IMF convened over the release of additional funds for Ukraine.
