WASHINGTON — Marc Lotter, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, is expected to announce Friday that he is leaving the White House to join outside political efforts aimed at bolstering the president's agenda.

Vice Presidential spokesperson Marc Lotter waits for a swearing-in ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Feb. 2. Brendan Smialowski / AFP-Getty Images

Lotter will serve as a television surrogate and voice for the administration outside the administration.

The decision has been weeks in the making, sources tell NBC News, and has been discussed with communications director Hope Hicks and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as well as the Pence team. The goal is to increase the visible presence of administration advocates who have “in the room” credibility.

Lotter previously served as Pence's press secretary during the 2016 campaign, joining the team after working on Pence's gubernatorial campaign in Indiana.

Pence's team recently saw a reshuffling in the chief of staff position as well. In late June the vice president's office announced that another longtime Pence aide, Josh Pitcock, would leave in August — replaced by Nick Ayers as chief of staff.