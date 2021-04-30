Ruff times could be ahead for the Biden family dogs — they're soon going to be joined at the White House by the family's cat.

"She's waiting in the wings," first lady Jill Biden told NBC's "TODAY" show co-anchor Craig Melvin of the first feline in an exclusive interview with her and President Joe Biden.

Melvin noted the addition might be especially difficult for the younger of the Biden's two German shepherds, Major. The rambunctious 3-year-old rescue dog has had some trouble adjusting to life in the White House and has received some additional training after allegedly being involved in a pair of "nipping" incidents earlier this year.

Jill Biden said Major is prepared.

"That was part of his training. They took him into a shelter with cats," she said. "He did fine."

The president was asked if the cat was his idea. He simply replied, "No."

Despite her pro-cat position, Jill Biden backed her husband's contention that Major is a good boy.

"He's such a sweet lovable dog. He really is," the first lady said.

Major and the Bidens' older dog, Champ, are far from the first presidential dogs to have to share 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with a cat. Former President George W. Bush had two dogs, Barney and Miss Beazley, in addition to their cat, India, and former President Bill Clinton had a dog named Buddy and a cat named Socks.