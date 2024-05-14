Man who crashed U-Haul truck into barriers near White House pleads guilty

A Missouri man pleaded guilty Monday after crashing a U-Haul truck into metal barriers near the White House last year in connection with what he said was a bid to overthrow the government.

Sai Varshith Kandula, of Chesterfield, Missouri, pleaded guilty to willful injury or depredation of property of the United States, according to court documents.

In a plea agreement, prosecutors said that the offense which was "intended to promote a federal crime of terrorism" could lengthen the maximum of 10 years in prison for the violation to roughly 12 to 15 years behind bars, but agreed to seek no more than eight years for the crime.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 23.

Attorneys for Kandula, who have raised concerns about his mental health, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday night.

Kandula acknowledged in the plea agreement that since he isn't a U.S. citizen, his guilty plea and conviction mean that he is likely to be deported when he finishes serving his sentence. The plea documents did not specify his country of origin, but prosecutors previously warned that Kandula was a flight risk because he has visited India multiple times.

He has remained in prison since his arrest last May.

According to court documents, Kandula, then 19, drove a U-Haul truck onto the sidewalk on May 22, 2023, and twice struck metal barriers intended to keep vehicles from entering Lafayette Square, north of the White House grounds. He then went to the back of the truck, and removed a three-foot by five-foot flag with a swastika from a backpack before he was detained by officers.

Speaking with agents after the incident Kandula "stated his goal was to ‘get into the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation.’”

Kandula also "stated he would ‘Kill the President if that’s what I have to do and would hurt anyone that would stand in my way'" and allegedly said he’d bought the swastika flag online because Nazis "have a great history."

In the plea agreement, Kandula also agreed to pay restitution costs of $52,405 for the value of the U-Haul truck which was “damaged beyond repair” and associated towing costs. Damage to the metal barriers caused $4,322 to the National Park Service.