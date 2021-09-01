McConnell throws cold water on GOP calls for Biden impeachment

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is squashing rumors that President Joe Biden will be impeached over his withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

At an event in Pikeville, Kentucky, Wednesday afternoon, McConnell said, “There isn’t going to be any impeachment” of Biden following the chaotic exit, according to a CBS affiliate livestream of the event.

“I think the American people have to decide what kind of government they want. I have a feeling the American people didn’t think they voted for this government,” McConnell said in response to a question on impeaching Biden.

Several prominent Republicans, including Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called on Biden to resign and raised the prospect of impeachment.

Biden on Tuesday gave a forceful defense of his decision to pull troops from Afghanistan. The last U.S. flight out of Kabul took off a minute before midnight local time on Monday.

McConnell said he thinks “the way these behaviors get adjusted in this country is through the ballot box,” citing Biden’s drop in approval ratings.

“Well look, the President is not going to be removed from office, it’s a Democratic House, narrowly Democratic Senate,” McConnell said.