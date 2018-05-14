Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Melania Trump hospitalized after undergoing procedure for 'benign kidney condition'

"The procedure was successful and there were no complications," the White House said.

Melania Trump
Melania Trump announced her initiatives as first lady at the White House last week.Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

First lady Melania Trump underwent treatment for a "benign kidney condition" Monday morning and will be hospitalized for several days, the White House said.

Mrs. Trump, 48, was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for an embolization procedure, according to a statement from her office. She is expected to remain in the hospital for the rest of the week.

"The procedure was successful and there were no complications," the statement said. "The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere."

Mrs. Trump made a public appearance last week when she launched the "Be Best" initiative, her official platform geared toward issues affecting children, such as the opioid crisis and cyberbullying.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit her at Walter Reed later Monday, a White House official said.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who has had sharp differences with the president, was among those wishing the first lady a "speedy recovery."

