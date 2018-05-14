Melania Trump hospitalized after undergoing procedure for 'benign kidney condition'

"The procedure was successful and there were no complications," the statement said. "The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere."

Mrs. Trump made a public appearance last week when she launched the "Be Best" initiative, her official platform geared toward issues affecting children, such as the opioid crisis and cyberbullying.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit her at Walter Reed later Monday, a White House official said.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who has had sharp differences with the president, was among those wishing the first lady a "speedy recovery."