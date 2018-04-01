Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

First lady Melania Trump won't join the president for the Group of Seven Summit in Canada this week or a planned North Korea meeting in Singapore on June 12, her spokeswoman told NBC News on Sunday.

Mrs. Trump, 48, hasn't made a public appearance since May 10 — four days before she underwent what her office described in a statement as an embolization procedure for a "benign kidney condition."

She is expected to appear at a reception Monday for Gold Star families; the event is closed to the media.

Embolization procedures are used to block blood vessels to prevent bleeding, for example, or to block blood flow to tumors. They are often done on an outpatient basis that can require an overnight stay.

But Mrs. Trump was expected to remain hospitalized for several days after the procedure was done at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, her office said.

The statement offered no other details about Mrs. Trump's hospital stay or the procedure — although President Trump tweeted on May 14 that she was "in good spirits" and that the procedure was "successful."