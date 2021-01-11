Melania Trump makes first comments about attack on the Capitol

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump made her first comments Monday about the violence at the Capitol when pro-Trump rioters stormed the building last week.

In a lengthy written statement posted to the White House website and shared on her Twitter account, she said that her heart goes out to the six people who have died since the attack, including two Capitol police officers.

"I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week. I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me — from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda," she said. "This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain."

Melania Trump said that "I absolutely condemn the violence" that unfolded at the Capitol and said that she implores people to "never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness."