Melania Trump makes second trip to U.S.-Mexico border

The visit comes a week after Mrs. Trump traveled to the border town of McAllen, Texas, to meet with officials there dealing with detained families. She also met with children at one of the facilities.

But that trip was overshadowed by a jacket the first lady wore to and from Texas that said on the back: "I really don't care, do u?" The first lady's spokeswoman said it was just a jacket, with no hidden message, but interest in her baffling fashion choice was a distraction from Mrs. Trump's trip. Her husband, President Donald Trump, undercut the no-message message by tweeting that his wife was saying she really doesn't care about the "fake news" media.

This time, Mrs. Trump travels amid upheaval over her husband's hard-line approach to immigration and evidence of increasing urgency over how that's playing out.