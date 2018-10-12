Melania Trump says discussion of husband's alleged affairs is 'not always pleasant'

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

First Lady Melania Trump said her husband’s alleged affairs with other women are not her “concern and focus.”

“It is not concern and focus of mine. I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do. I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage,” Trump told ABC News in a pre-taped interview, parts of which were released Friday morning.

“It’s not always pleasant, of course. But I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true or not true,” she added.

When asked if she still loved President Donald Trump, Melania Trump replied, “Yes, we are fine. Yes.”

“It's what media speculate, and it's gossip. It's not always correct stuff,” she said.

President Donald Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 13 women. The president has denied the accusations.

Melania Trump also denied ever speaking with her husband's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, about her husband’s alleged affair with adult-film star Stormy Daniels. In June, Giuliani said the first lady “believes her husband and knows it’s untrue” —which prompted the first lady’s office to put out a statement at the time saying she never discussed her thoughts with Giuliani.

The first lady delivered that message herself to ABC. “I never talked to Mr. Giuliani,” she said. When asked why he issued that statement on her behalf, Trump said, "I don't know. You need to ask him."