Michigan GOP lawmakers heckled on arrival for White House meeting

Republican state lawmakers from Michigan meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday were greeted at the Washington, D.C. airport by protesters yelling "certify the vote" and holding signs that said "Shame."

About 20 demonstrators awaited state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and other lawmakers as they arrived at Reagan National Airport. The White House meeting comes as Trump's lawyers call for state legislatures to name Trump electors in states won by Joe Biden.

"The entire election, frankly, in all the swing states should be overturned, and the legislatures should make sure that the electors are selected for Trump," campaign lawyer Sidney Powell told Fox Business on Thursday.

A state GOP leader said Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield are expecting Trump to pressure them to overturn the election results based on unproven claims of fraud and irregularities in Detroit. They intend to tell him that while they will pursue probes into “irregularities and potential fraud to avoid future situations,” they will uphold Michigan law, which calls for the winner of the vote to get the state's 16 electors, the Republican said.

Biden won the state by almost 160,000 votes.

“I’m sure the president is going to try to convince them to do this,” the leader said of overruling state certification and appointing their own electors, but “I find it hard to believe” they would go along with it.

Michigan’s winner-take-all rule precludes the legislature from appointing electors, he said. That means the legislature would have to pass a new law and the Democratic governor would have to sign it.

“Legally, they don’t think they have any actual legal options. It legally cannot happen in Michigan. That’s what they’re going to tell the president,” he said.

Biden campaign legal adviser Bob Bauer said, "No state legislature in our country's history ever has done what Donald Trump is apparently agitating for the Michigan State Legislature to do, which is to ignore the results of a popular vote election and wrest control from the voters."

Bauer called the invitation "an abuse of office. It's an open attempt to intimidate election officials. It's absolutely appalling." "It's also pathetic," he added, and "will be unsuccessful."

Asked about the nature of the meeting in a briefing with reporters Friday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany portrayed the meeting as routine.

“This is not an advocacy meeting," she said. "There will be no one from the campaign there. [The president] routinely meets with lawmakers from across the country."

Trump invited the lawmakers to meet with him after reaching out to two other local Republican officials earlier in the week. Trump phoned the pair after they initially voted not to certify the vote in Wayne County, a Democratic stronghold. The pair wound up certifying the vote after a heated public meeting on Tuesday, but then filed affidavits for the Trump campaign the next day — after having spoken with the president the night before — saying they'd changed their minds.

One of the board members, Monica Palmer, said that the president's phone call had nothing to do with her changing her mind, and that he hadn't asked her to do so. “My conversation with the president was about threats coming from the public and my safety — not about rescinding my vote,” Palmer said Thursday.

Christine Greig, the state's Democratic House leader, told NBC News that Democrats are concerned that Michigan's GOP might try to pull the “same stunt” on certification at the state level that they did at the county level.

“It’s just another component of their plan of attack, to disregard the will of the electors and cast doubt into the election, Greig said. "It’s hurting our state, it’s hurting our democracy, and they need to stop it."

The Democratic vice chairman of Wayne County's canvassing board, Jonathan Kinloch, told NBC News, “This is unchartered waters for everybody. Nobody would have thought all of this would be occurring. This is totally unfortunate how they have upended all sorts of norms."

One legal expert said in an op-ed the lawmakers could face legal jeopardy themselves if they try to help Trump with any appeal on the state's electors.

“Why, exactly, does President Trump want to see these two men in person, in his office?" wrote Richard Primus, a constitutional law professor at the University of Michigan. “It isn’t to offer evidence that Michigan’s election was tainted and should therefore be nullified. If he had any such evidence, his lawyers would have presented it in court."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, declined to comment on the situation to NBC News, saying, "we don’t comment on pending investigations.”

In a joint op-ed in the Detroit News, Reps. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, and Paul Mitchell, a Republican who is retiring, said it was time for Trump to give up the ghost.

"We know many of our residents are disappointed by his loss. But there is simply no indication of massive fraud, wrongdoing or gross error in Michigan’s election results," the state's Congress members wrote. "The continued refusal to acknowledge the election results risks corroding our democracy by literally hollowing it out."

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a former presidential nominee and Michigander, was even more critical of the president's actions.

“Having failed to make even plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election," he tweeted Thursday night. "It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President.”