Migrant caravan reaches U.S. border despite Trump threats

TIJUANA, Mexico — Hundreds of Central American migrants traveling through Mexico in a caravan began arriving in the border city Tuesday, with many still intent on seeking asylum despite fresh threats of prosecution and deportation from the Trump administration.

Numerous tents were set up at the Movimiento Juventud 2000 shelter in Tijuana, just south of California, to house the migrants — who have said they are fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries — before they attempt to surrender at the U.S. Port of Entry.

About 300 migrants are expected to sleep in the shelter before taking the last step of attempting to cross the border and possibly request asylum. It's the largest number of migrants taking part in the caravan to reach the border — about 50 members arrived late last week, Reuters reported.

María, a 17-year-old from Honduras who arrived Monday with her one-year-old son, José Roberto, sought asylum at the U.S. border immediately. She was turned away, she said, and plans to try again.

A Honduran asylum seeker, Maria, 17, with her son Jose Roberto in a Tijuana shelter near the U.S.-Mexico border. Annie Rose Ramos / NBC News

She told NBC News on Tuesday that she traveled with few belongings: a small backpack that had only a couple of diapers for José, a few changes of clothes for herself and a comb for her hair.

"This is all I have," she said on her belongings.

José's shoes sat in a corner of the shelter as he ran around barefoot among the brightly colored tents set up for the rest of the families from the caravan.

María said she left Honduras after José's father threatened to kill her.