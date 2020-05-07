Military official working at the White House tests positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the virus, the White House said Thursday.
Image: Kudlow Says U.S. Economy May Re-Open In Four To Eight Weeks
A military official who works at the White House has tested positive for coronavirus, the White House confirmed Thursday.Oliver Contreras / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

By Peter Alexander and Shannon Pettypiece

WASHINGTON — A military official who works at the White House has tested positive for coronavirus, the White House confirmed Thursday.

Since the White House medical unit was made aware of the case, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the virus, said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.

CNN first reported the member of the military — who Gidley described as someone who "works on the White House campus" — had tested positive for coronavirus, raising concerns about the president's possible exposure to the virus.

This is a developing story - check back for updates

