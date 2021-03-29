Most Americans will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccine by mid-April, Biden says

WASHINGTON — At least 90 percent of adults in the U.S. will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine by April 19 fueled by a string of states expanding who can receive the shot and thousands of additional pharmacies set to start receiving doses, President Joe Biden said Monday.

The federal government will expand the number of pharmacies receiving shipments of the vaccine from 17,000 to 40,000 by mid-April, he said. The White House estimates that as a result, 90 percent of adults in the U.S. will have a vaccination site within five miles of their home.

At least 31 states have already announced they will be opening vaccinations to all adults in the coming days. New York says it would give the vaccine to anyone over the age of 30 starting Tuesday. Biden had previously directed states to make all adults eligible by May 1 and said the remaining 10 percent of adults would still be eligible by that date.

The Biden administration has been in a race to get the vaccine in as many arms as possible as new variants spread and the number of cases steadily increases. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky warned Monday of "impending doom" if Americans don’t heed guidelines on mask wearing and social distancing even with the increasing availability of vaccines. Biden echoed that warning.

"We are still in a war with this deadly virus," Biden said. "We're bolstering our defenses, but this war is far from won."

Biden called on governors to reinstate mask mandates and said some states should pause their reopening efforts.

The U.S. has been administering around 3 million vaccinations a day over the past few days, said Jeffrey Zients, the White House Covid-19 coordinator. As of Monday, 73 percent of seniors have received their first dose and more than 1 in 3 adults have received their first doses.

Biden also said the U.S. will open a dozen additional federally-run mass vaccination centers and spend $100 million trying to get vaccinations to people with disabilities and those at high-risk of dying from the virus.