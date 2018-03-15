Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization for Russia records

"Since July 2017, we have advised the public that the Trump Organization is fully cooperative with all investigations, including the special counsel, and is responding to their requests. This is old news and our assistance and cooperation with the various investigations remains the same today," Trump lawyer Alan Futerfas said in a statement.

At the White House on Thursday, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "As we've maintained all along, and as the president has said numerous times, there was no collusion between the campaign and Russia." Pressed for further comment, she declined "out of respect for the special counsel."

Earlier this month, NBC News reported that Mueller is assembling a case for criminal charges against Russians who carried out the hacking and leaking of private information designed to hurt Democrats in the 2016 election.

Mueller is also reportedly investigating a January 2017 meeting in the Seychelles as an alleged attempt to set up a back channel of communications with the Russians.

Trump has repeatedly denied any dealings with Russia. Last year, before his inauguration, Trump's team formally announced that he relinquished his management of the Trump Organization to his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. and that an ethics adviser will be appointed to its management team to review all new transactions.