Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney is "already hard at work" as acting director of the nation's top consumer protection agency, his spokesman said Monday morning.

Mulvaney's first move? An email telling staff to ignore all communication from the other acting director.

@MickMulvaneyOMB sitting in director's office. Already hard at work as acting director at cfpb. pic.twitter.com/I1fwo2SYap — john czwartacki (@CZ) November 27, 2017

Both Mulvaney, President Donald Trump's pick to temporarily lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and Leandra English, who was named deputy director by former agency chief Richard Cordray, sent emails to CFPB employees Monday morning.

In his, Mulvaney told CFPB staffers to "disregard any instructions you receive from Ms. English in her presumed capacity as Acting Director" and to report any "additional communications from her...related in any way to the function of her actual or presumed official duties" to the general counsel.

"I apologize for this being the very first thing you hear from me," the memo from Mulvaney continued. "However, under the circumstances I suppose it is necessary."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Mulvaney reports for work as lawsuit threatens CFPB appointment 2:34 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1104237123892" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

He encouraged staffers in the office to "please stop by the 4th Floor to say hello and grab a donut."

The competing memos come as English, who previously served as the agency's chief of staff, prepares to take the battle to court.

English filed a complaint Sunday night against both the president and Mulvaney, reasoning that the Dodd-Frank Act, which created the bureau, gave her legal authority to assume the role of acting director when Cordray resigned. Her suit seeks a temporary restraining order to block Mulvaney from taking over the bureau.

The White House, on the other hand, says "the law is clear" — and in their favor on this issue.

"It is unfortunate that Mr. Cordray decided to put his political ambition above the interests of consumers with this stunt," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told NBC News in an email Sunday night. "Director Mulvaney will bring a more serious and professional approach to running the CFPB."

The legal quandary didn't stop the OMB director from showing up at the agency Monday morning, armed with donuts and confidence. Asked by NBC News if he felt he had legitimate authority over the CFPB, Mulvaney replied, "Yes, yes I do."

10am meeting between Acting Director @MickMulvaneyOMB and cfpb Senior Staff. pic.twitter.com/DbXq5xNnVj — john czwartacki (@CZ) November 27, 2017

Mulvaney has previously argued in favor of killing the bureau, calling it a "joke" in a 2014 interview. Mulvaney was a congressman at the time. But even during his confirmation hearing earlier this year for OMB director, Mulvaney bashed the agency as being "run by essentially a one-person dictator who believes he can’t even be fired by the president but for cause. We have created, perhaps inadvertently, the very worst kind of government entity."

Democrats, meanwhile, have championed the bureau's work and attacked Trump's choice of leader.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., tweeted Saturday: "The only thing that will turn the @CFPB into a disaster is for @realdonaldtrump to ignore Dodd-Frank & name an acting director determined to destroy the agency."

While the administration has painted the CFPB as unruly and ineffective, the young agency has taken several actions that live up to the watchdog role it was created to serve.

In 2016, the agency fined Wells Fargo $100 million for secretly opening unauthorized accounts and funding them with money transferred out of authorized consumer accounts. And just last week, the CFPB ordered Citibank to pay $3.75 million back to customers, as well as a $2.75 million civil money penalty, after misleading student loan borrowers about eligible tax deductions and erroneously charging them late fees.