Nancy Pelosi pushes for former Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney to be the next labor secretary

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has been making calls on behalf of former New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney to be the next secretary of labor, urging the White House and labor leaders to support him, according to two sources familiar with the calls.

Maloney was a close Pelosi ally during his five terms in Congress and chaired House Democrats’ campaign arm in the 2022 election cycle. He lost his own seat, however, to GOP Rep. Mike Lawler. During Maloney’s tenure at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the organization unionized for the first time.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to step down in the very near future to take a job leading the National Hockey League Players Association, NBC News previously reported.

The White House has still not confirmed Walsh’s resignation. But multiple sources familiar with the matter say that Julie Su, formerly secretary of labor in California and currently Walsh's deputy, is the heavy favorite.

Su has both the experience of working with Walsh for two years and would offer the White House a chance to elevate a member of the AAPI community to the Cabinet.

"Other names are being floated as there always will be. But it has to be Su,” said one official who works closely with the administration on union issues.

In response to this story, a White House spokesperson said they had “no personnel announcements to make,” including on Walsh.

Maloney declined to comment when asked about the labor secretary position. Pelosi's office did not return a request for comment.