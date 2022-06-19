IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for Covid

Sullivan is asymptomatic and has not been in close contact with President Joe Biden, said a National Security Council spokesperson.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks in the James S. Brady Briefing Room of the White House on May 18, 2022.Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images file
By Kelly O'Donnell and Christina Zhao

WASHINGTON — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, according to the National Security Council.

"He is asymptomatic and he has not been in close contact with the President," NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

Sullivan met with Foreign Minister Aïssata Tall Sall of Senegal on Friday to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine and its impact on food security in Africa, as well as the need to keep global food and fertilizer markets functioning, according to a White House statement.

He also held "substantive and productive" talks with Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi on Monday in Europe, a senior administration official said.

