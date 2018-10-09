Nikki Haley to resign as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — In an unexpected development, President Donald Trump's U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley, plans to resign.

In an Oval Office announcement Tuesday morning, Trump and Haley confirmed that she would depart the administration at the end of the year. Trump told reporters that Haley came to him six months ago and said she wanted to take a break at that time.

Haley, for her part, called her time as U.N. ambassador the honor of a lifetime, and said she would be supporting Trump in 2020.

She touted accomplishments: North Korea sanctions, getting NATO members to pay their share as well as making the U.S. respected.

Haley informed her staff Tuesday morning that she plans to resign. The news was first reported by Axios.

In September, Haley wrote in The Washington Post that she felt compelled to respond to the anonymous opinion article published in The New York Times, in which an unnamed senior official claimed to be part of a "resistance" within the Trump administration attempting to thwart "parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations."

In her opinion piece for The Post, she wrote, "I, too, am a senior Trump administration official. I proudly serve in this administration, and I enthusiastically support most of its decisions and the direction it is taking the country."

"But I don’t agree with the president on everything," she added. "When there is disagreement, there is a right way and a wrong way to address it. I pick up the phone and call him or meet with him in person."

House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Twitter that Haley "has been a clear, consistent, and powerful voice for America's interests and democratic principles on the world stage."

"I am saddened that she is leaving the administration, but so grateful for her service," he wrote.

Haley, the Republican former governor of South Carolina who is considered a rising star within the party, was confirmed to her U.N. post in January 2017 by the Senate with bipartisan support, 96-4.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.