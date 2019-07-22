Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump on Monday prolonged his feud with four Democratic congresswomen of color by calling them “a very Racist group of troublemakers."
Monday's tweet landed more than a week after the president was excoriated for telling the group to "go back" to where he said they came from, igniting a political firestorm and prompting accusations of racism.
All four lawmakers— Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan— are U.S. citizens and all but Omar were born in America. The group responded to his tweet at a press conference last Monday, calling his rhetoric “the agenda of white nationalists.”
The House of Representatives on Tuesday night passed a resolution to condemn Trump's remarks.
Trump continued to attack the group throughout the week, including calling them "weak" and "insecure" in a tweet Sunday. During a campaign rally earlier in the week, members of the audience chanted "Send her back!" about Omar, a moment that drew widespread condemnation.
As the backlash grew, Trump tried to distance himself from the chants, even thought they were inspired by his tweet. However, he later reversed course and called the rallygoers "patriots."