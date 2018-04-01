Trump praises gun rights, bashes Mueller probe in speech to NRA

After the shooting, Trump briefly pledged to take on the NRA, telling a group of the nation's governors visiting the White House that it was fine to "fight them every once in a while."

"They're doing what they think is right. ... But sometimes we’re going to have to be very tough and we're going to have to fight them,” he said at the time.

However, his administration's recommendations for addressing school violence did not include several measures he had publicly mentioned that are opposed by the NRA, including raising the age restrictions on the purchase of certain weapons.

In his address to the group Friday, Trump renewed his pledge to possibly "harden" public schools, arm "highly trained" teachers and guards, and improve mental health and background checks to curb mass shootings.

Trump also boasted about the economy, hours after the announcement that the unemployment rate had fallen to 3.9 percent for the first time since 2000. He praised rapper Kanye West, who has sparked controversy over the past few days with a series of political remarks, including positive comments about Trump himself — and credited the entertainer with what he described as a surge in African-American support: "Thank you, Kanye."

But he launched familiar attacks on immigration, the special counsel's investigation and Senate Democrats, whom he blasted for "slow-walking" his nominees.

"In the history of this country, there has been nothing like what Democrats are doing," he told the crowd.