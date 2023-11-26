NSA Jake Sullivan says White House has ‘reason to believe’ one U.S. hostage will be released today

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview on NBC News' "Meet the Press" that the Biden administration has “reason to believe” one American hostage will be released on Sunday, the third day of a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

Asked by host Kristen Welker this morning if he expects American hostages to be released today, Sullivan said: “The initial hostage deal involves the release of women and children and there are three Americans in that category: two women and one young child. And we have reason to believe that one of those Americans will be released today."

“But until we see her out — safely from Gaza, in the hands of the authorities and ultimately in the hands of her family — then we won’t be certain,” he added. “But we have reason to believe that there will be one release today.”

A second U.S. official also told NBC News the White House has “reason to believe” an American is expected to be among those released Sunday.

On Saturday, 13 Israelis and four Thai citizens were released from Gaza as part of a deal that has seen delays, bringing the total to 26 Israelis freed from Gaza. As part of the agreement, 39 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel were also released on the second day of the truce.

In total, 50 of an estimated 240 people taken by militants in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and 150 Palestinians held by Israel are expected to be released by the end of the cease-fire Monday.

Sullivan said the U.S. is “hopeful” that more Americans will be released in the coming days.

“We think it’s long past time,” Sullivan said, adding that one of the hostages, Abigail Mor Idan, an American girl who turned four in captivity, “tragically lost her parents” in the war.