Obama to return to White House to celebrate health care reform

Former President Barack Obama will return to the White House on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office to promote the Affordable Care Act in an event alongside President Joe Biden, a White House official said.

The celebration of the 2010 health care overhaul will be their first joint appearance since the two attended events commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sep. 11 attacks at Ground Zero last fall, the official said.

Vice President Kamala Harris will join them in delivering remarks on the expansion of health care benefits under the law as well as Biden’s efforts to further reduce health care costs and expand access to care.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and other members of the Cabinet, which includes a number of people who served in the Obama administration, are also expected to attend.

The event will mark Biden and Obama's first appearance together in Washington since the president's inauguration a year ago January.

In a video released by the White House in June, Obama and Biden jointly discussed Democratic efforts on affordable health care. “Joe Biden, we did this together. We always talked about how if we could get the principle of universal coverage established, we could then build on it,” Obama said in the video.

The former president is likely to return to the White House again soon for the unveiling of his and former first lady Michelle Obama’s official presidential portraits.