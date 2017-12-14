Omarosa’s departure raises questions about White House diversity

WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault Newman knew she stood out in this White House.

"I'm the only African American woman who sits at the table," the former "Apprentice" contestant and departing White House senior staffer said in an interview Thursday morning.

Wednesday's announcement that the controversial aide was leaving her White House post has brought with it new questions about diversity — or lack of it — in the Trump White House.

In the ABC interview, Newman referred to herself as "the only African American woman in this White House," adding that she had "quite a story to tell" in the future about her time in an administration that has struggled with racial issues and outreach to minority communities.

Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault listens during the daily press briefing at the White House on Oct. 27. Drew Angerer / Getty Images file

That she's the only at African-American woman at a senior level in the White House is not a stretch of the truth.

Newman, along with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, stood as the only black voices among more than 30 Cabinet secretaries and senior staff around President Donald Trump. Though the position is not Cabinet level, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, an African-American, has been serving since September.

Asked by NBC News on Thursday how many black senior staffers remained at the White House in the wake of Newman's departure, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined to cite a number or specify who would take over Newman's outreach to African-American communities.

"We have a really diverse team across the board at the White House," she said, stressing that there's also an effort to "continue to grow the diversity here" in the administration.

As for outreach efforts to minorities, Sanders noted that there are voices, including Carson's, who play a role, but that Trump has also relied on some outside the White House.

"The President met with Senator Tim Scott. I know he wants to continue those conversations as well to look at the best ways to do that and to do outreach to that community," Sanders said.

The president himself told reporters Thursday afternoon he liked Omarosa, but ignored a question about how many African Americans he had in his inner circle.

Despite statements that the White House is "really diverse," a June release of staff salaries showed that Newman was the only African American at the top rung of the salary scale.

And while women have seen their profiles raised in this administration, including Communications Director Hope Hicks and Sanders, there are few staffers of color in high-level staff jobs.

An NBC News review found only a small percentage of non-white staffers were appointed as assistants to the president or special assistants to the president. The White House did not respond to a request for comment on these findings.

Last week, former White House top adviser Steve Bannon called out the administration that he was once part of for what he cited as lack of diversity, saying the limited number of black staffers was "inexcusable" during an appearance at a gathering of black conservative leaders.

"You can't defend it," Bannon said, adding later: "I hope, and I think, that there's action...taking place to solve that."

The president repeatedly pitched himself as a friend to African-American voters during the campaign, asking at several rallies what they had to lose after voting for Democrats and not seeing any changes. In office, he has repeatedly inflamed race relations with his comments. After a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville turned into a violent clash, leaving one person dead, Trump blamed "both sides."

"There are two sides to a story. I thought what took place was a horrible moment for the country, but there are two sides to a story," the president said. Trump's comments sparked swift criticism from lawmakers of both parties, and even members of his own administration.

Publicly, Newman was not one of them, and throughout her White House tenure she had a rocky relationship with black community leaders and activists.

But Thursday morning she spoke cryptically about "a lot of things" she saw while in the service of the president.

"As the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff, and assistant to the President, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people, and when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear," she said.