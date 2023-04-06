IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Biden administration releases report about decisions around U.S. troop withdraw from Afghanistan

Biden administration releases report about decisions around U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

A summary of the report largely blamed former President Donald Trump's administration for the breakdown that occurred after U.S. troops withdrew.
Taliban fighters secure the outer perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2021.Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images file
By Rebecca Shabad and Courtney Kube

WASHINGTON — The White House made public on Thursday a report summarizing the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, including a bombing at the Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. service members.

A classified version will also be shared with members of Congress, which comes in response to requests from congressional committees, the White House said.

A summary provided by the White House largely blamed former President Donald Trump's administration for the problems that occurred as U.S. troops were leaving.

"This experience underscores the critical importance of detailed and effective transition coordination, especially when it comes to complex military operations for which decisions and execution pass from one administration to the next, and consequential deals struck late in the outgoing administration whose implementation will fall largely to the incoming administration," the summary states.  

Kristen Welker, Mike Memoli and Ryan Nobles contributed.