Biden administration releases report about decisions around U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — The White House made public on Thursday a report summarizing the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, including a bombing at the Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. service members.

A classified version will also be shared with members of Congress, which comes in response to requests from congressional committees, the White House said.

A summary provided by the White House largely blamed former President Donald Trump's administration for the problems that occurred as U.S. troops were leaving.

"This experience underscores the critical importance of detailed and effective transition coordination, especially when it comes to complex military operations for which decisions and execution pass from one administration to the next, and consequential deals struck late in the outgoing administration whose implementation will fall largely to the incoming administration," the summary states.