A person called 911 falsely reporting a fire at the White House in apparent 'swatting' event

WASHINGTON — A person called 911 Monday morning falsely claiming that there was a fire at the White House and that someone was trapped inside.

Multiple units from the District of Columbia's Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department responded just after 7 a.m. ET and officials determined that it was a false alarm.

While no SWAT team was dispatched, “it’s in the same spirit” of "swatting" incidents that have increasingly targeted public officials in recent weeks, said Noah Gray, the communications director for DC Fire & EMS.

The false report at the White House appeared to be an example of “swatting,” which is when someone makes a false report of a crime in progress to draw police to a certain location.

It's unclear from where and from whom the call was made on Monday.

A Secret Service spokesperson said that any fire would have been immediately detected — and there clearly wasn’t one.

President Joe Biden was at Camp David when the call to 911 was made. He later traveled to Philadelphia to participate in a service event at a food bank to mark the birthday of the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

The White House on Dec. 22, 2023. Julia Nikhinson / Bloomberg via Getty Images

In recent weeks, there has been a spate of swatting attacks against high-profile officials including special counsel Jack Smith, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, judges on the Colorado Supreme Court and lawmakers such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Chutkan was targeted last week as was New York Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over Trump’s civil fraud case. On the day of closing arguments in the trial last Thursday, a call was made about a bomb threat at Engoron's house on Long Island. A county police department spokesman said they are investigating it as a “swatting incident.”

The FBI created a national online database last year to track these swatting events.