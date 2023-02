President Joe Biden made a clandestine trip to Kyiv, Ukraine arriving in the war-ravaged nation by train as part of a trip to commemorate the one-year anniversary since Russia invaded. He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the presidential palace.

President Biden is greeted by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena, as he arrives at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on Monday. Evan Vucci / AFP - Getty Images