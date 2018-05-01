Pompeo begins North Korea trip to firm up denuclearization plans

Thursday's meetings will be the highest level discussions between U.S. and North Korea since the historic summit between Trump and Kim in Singapore last month.

There, the two leaders signed a joint statement agreeing to "work toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," but the document included no details on the location of the nuclear weapons program, how it would be dismantled or how that dismantling would be verified.

Trump declared shortly after his return from Singapore "there is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," and "the problem is largely solved," and tweeted recently: "Trump Many good conversations with North Korea — it is going well! In the meantime, no Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months. All of Asia is thrilled. Only the Opposition Party, which includes the Fake News, is complaining. If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea!"

But, as first reported by NBC News, U.S. intelligence officials believe that the North Korean government continues to its expand its nuclear weapons activities, increasing production of fuel for nuclear weapons at multiple secret sites in recent months. The officials also said Kim may try to hide those facilities as he seeks more concessions in nuclear talks with the Trump administration.

In an interview with CBS Sunday, National Security Adviser John Bolton said Pompeo would discuss with the North Koreans "how to dismantle all of their WMD (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missile programs in a year."

The State Department said the U.S. will not provide a timeline.

"I know some individuals have given timelines; we're not going to provide a timeline," Nauert said Tuesday. "A lot of work is left to be done. Certainly, we go in eyes wide open, with a very clear view of these conversations."

Gordon Chang, author of "Nuclear showdown, North Korea takes on the world," told MSNBC's Steve Kornacki that success for Pompeo would be receiving a document outlining the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

"Anything short of that is basically, I think, essentially the North Koreans just sort of trying to drag this process out," Chang said last week.

Former U.S. ambassador to North Korea, Christopher Hill, said Pompeo bringing home such document would be more than success.

"It would be Christmas," Hill said. "But the reality is they are not going to get those things."