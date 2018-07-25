Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Pompeo ducks lawmakers' questions on North Korean nukes

The secretary of state, who testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, faced questions about what happened at Trump's summit with Putin.
by Associated Press /  / Updated 
Image: Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Testifies To Senate Foreign Relations Hearing
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies during a hearing before Senate Foreign Relations Committee July 25, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "An Update on American Diplomacy to Advance Our National Security Strategy."Alex Wong / Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dodged questions from lawmakers Wednesday asking for specifics on how North Korea defines "complete denuclearization" but acknowledged a great deal of work lies ahead.

Pompeo told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he "will concede there is an awful long way to go" following President Donald Trump's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Pompeo cited ongoing talks between the U.S. and North Korea when asked for "verifiable evidence" that Pyongyang had begun to take steps to denuclearize.

Pompeo grilled on Russia, North Korea by Senate committee

Jul.25.201803:21

A month and a half after the summit, the two sides appear to be at odds on what denuclearization means and how it might be verified.

After Pompeo's most recent trip to North Korea, Kim accused the envoy of making "gangster-like" demands.

The seecretary of state also testified that he has personally told top Russian officials that there will be "severe consequences" for any interference in U.S. elections or the American democratic process.

Pompeo told skeptical members of the Foreign Relations Committee that he had made the warning clear to Russia in multiple meetings and conversations.

Pompeo made the comment in response to pointed questions about details of Trump's one-on-one meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week in Finland.

Both Republican and Democratic members of the committee demanded details from Pompeo about the summit for which the White House has offered only vague outlines.

Republican committee chairman Bob Corker opened the hearing by saying Pompeo was appearing before senators who have "serious doubts" of Trump and his foreign policy.

Meanwhile, Pompeo said the United States will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea and will continue to insist that Ukraine's territorial integrity be restored.

In a statement released Wednesday by the State Department, Pompeo said the U.S. will hold to its long-standing principle of refusing to recognize Kremlin claims of sovereignty over territory seized by force, in violation of international law. He called for Russia to respect principles and "end its occupation of Crimea."

