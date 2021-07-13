Pop star Olivia Rodrigo to push Covid vaccines for young people with White House visit

Actress and pop star Olivia Rodrigo will visit the White House on Wednesday to help push young people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Rodrigo will record videos encouraging vaccinations that will be shared with her social media channels, according to a White House official.

“see you tomorrow at the white house!” the 18-year-old “Good 4 U” singer commented on the presidential Instagram account.

Health officials are warning that the latest increases in Covid-19 cases in parts of the country are among a younger population than previous spikes and attributed it to lower rates of vaccinations than older segments of the population.

Biden has previously said the emerging Delta Covid-19 variant is “particularly dangerous” for young people.

Vaccination rates among young people are lower than in older Americans, according to the CDC: About half of Americans 18-24 have received one shot, and the numbers are lower for teenagers. Vaccinations for children between 12 and 18 were the last to be approved by the FDA.

Olivia Rodrigo. Disney+

This isn't Biden's first effort to reach out to younger people. The administration created a “Covid-19 Student Corps” last month, tasking teenage ambassadors with encouraging vaccinations by their peers. They are also working with influencers and celebrities, officials have said.

Earlier this year, Rodrigo broke the record for most song streams in a single week with “Drivers License,” her debut single.