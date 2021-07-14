Pop star Olivia Rodrigo speaks at White House to encourage Covid vaccines

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo spoke briefly at the White House press conference Wednesday as part of an effort by the Biden administration to get more young people vaccinated against Covid-19.

“It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site,'' Rodrigo said, adding that she is “in awe” of the efforts by the Biden administration and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Olivia Rodrigo speaks at the beginning of the daily briefing at the White House on July 14, 2021. Rodrigo is at the White House to film a vaccination video. Susan Walsh / AP

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the 18-year-old “​​traversed red lights and stop signs to see us,” in reference to the pop star’s record breaking single “Drivers License.”

Rodrigo was at the White House to record videos encouraging vaccinations, a White House official said. The videos will be shared on her social media channels.

Her visit is part of an ongoing push by the administration to engage celebrities and social media influencers in encouraging vaccination.

Biden has previously said the emerging Delta variant of Covid-19 is “particularly dangerous” to young people. Teenagers and Americans under age 25 have the lowest vaccination rates of all adults in the country, according to the CDC.