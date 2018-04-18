Reports: CIA Director Pompeo secretly met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea

The CIA and the White House both declined to comment when contacted by NBC News. "The administration does not comment on the CIA director's travel," said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Pompeo, a former Tea Party congressman from Kansas, has yet to be confirmed by the Senate as secretary of state. He was seen in the Oval Office with Trump during a meeting with a South Korean delegation at the White House.

During his confirmation hearing last week, Pompeo told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that "no one is under any illusions" that the planned summit between Trump and Kim will achieve a comprehensive agreement on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Trump said earlier Tuesday that U.S. officials are holding direct talks with the North Korean government at "extremely high levels" ahead of his planned meeting with Kim. He did not elaborate on who was taking part in the meetings or whether the meetings included Kim himself.

Speaking at his Florida beach resort ahead of bilateral meetings with the prime minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, Trump confirmed that the two governments are speaking directly, acknowledging extraordinary progress in establishing some of the most sustained communication between the two nations in over half a century.

"We have had direct talks at very high levels, extremely high levels with North Korea," Trump told reporters. "And I really believe there is a lot of good will, lot of good things are happening."