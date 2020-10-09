Trump to hold public event at the White House on Saturday

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to hold his first official public event since his coronavirus diagnosis at the White House on Saturday, five days after being discharged from the hospital.

The event on the White House South Lawn is expected to feature remarks on law and order, said a White House official. Trump is expected to appear at the event from a White House balcony, the same one where he took off his mask and saluted on Monday night when he arrived home from Walter Reed Medical Center.

Those involved in the event include conservative activist Candace Owens and the group “Blexit,” which aims to get black voters to leave the Democratic Party. The news was first reported by ABC News.

Trump, who has claimed he is cured of the coronavirus, has said he is eager to get back out on the campaign trial, and said Thursday that he was considering having a rally in Florida on Saturday. People familiar with the planning say it’s unlikely the president will be traveling for rallies this weekend, but cautioned that things could change.

His campaign also announced on Friday that he would travel to Florida for a campaign event Monday night.

The White House has released a series of pre-recorded videos of Trump since he tested positive for the virus, and he has given multiple telephone interviews, including spending nearly two hours on the phone with Rush Limbaugh’s radio show Friday. But Saturday’s event would be his first formal appearance at a White House function since his diagnosis.